Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – Angel Moore has been through more in her life than most people, but she’s never let that hold her back.

Moore joined the Army Reserves at 17 years old. She saw it as a path to getting her education.

“I take total pride in the fact of being a daughter, and being a female at that, in the military,” Moore said.

The way her career started off, would be a show of her determination for the rest of her life.

“I wound up fracturing my ankle [during bootcamp], and before graduating, I fought with the drill sergeants to let me stand with my formation on graduation day, because I had just gotten out of the cast. And I was like, ‘I made it this far, I deserve to be with my group, I deserve to stand there and get my diploma,'” Moore recalled.

Moore spent eight years between the Army Reserves and the National Guard, but it wasn’t until she got out, that the real trials began.

“I struggled with homelessness literally from the time I was 18, until January 13th of 2020, when I signed the lease here and it ended my homelessness,” Moore said.

Moore is referring to Veteran’s Village in Appleton, an affordable housing community for homeless and transitioning vets to get back on their feet.

Moore was connected with the village while staying at a warming shelter in the Fox Valley, and it changed her life.

“I had tears in my eyes, because I’m going, ‘This is a reality. I’m going from being homeless into having my own home,'” Moore said.

And when given an opportunity, Moore wastes no time.

She got her own aparment, went back to school to study human services, and while she had barely just moved into a home of her own, she started giving back.

What began as a free meal at Vets and Friends in Appleton, has now become a way life.

“I love the interaction and it’s with the community, it’s with other veterans, and you get to become part of them. Granted, when you’re a veteran, you’re already part of the veteran family. But this solidifies it,” she said.

Despite all that Moore has been through, she never gave up. She hopes her story can be an inspiration to find the good in every day.

“Don’t be afraid to search. Don’t be afraid. Because being afraid is what hinders,” she said. “Now, I’m making an impact on other people, but it’s also making an impact on me. It’s making me feel like my life is worthwhile now and I have a purpose, I consider volunteering as an obligation,” Moore said.

Moore will graduate with her degree in Human Services in the spring of 2024.

To learn more about volunteering at Vets and Friends, click here. To learn more about the Veteran’s Village housing program, visit this page.