Hometown Hero: Army veteran gives back by helping homeless vets stay off the streets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Katrina Currier considers her choice to be the first woman in her family to enlist, ‘a proud moment’.

“I guess I have a really strong family history with the armed services, every branch of the military. I think I took it upon myself to be the only female in my family,” said Currier.

She joined the army after graduating from Stevens Point Area High School in 1995 and headed to Fort Jackson for training.

“I started working with the transportation section with supply and I was a truck driver,” Currier recalled. “An 88M and a 77F fueler, so I loved it. Just getting all of the supplies, drawing everything, getting it all to the troops- drawing water, ammo, weapons, it was fun,” she said.

Currier was able to work on home station active duty in Wisconsin, so she could pursue a college degree while working with the Army.

But after a serious accident, Currier broke her back and left the service after eight years.

She got back on her feet and now, she’s on the front lines in a different way- Helping veterans to get back on their feet.

Currier is the site director at the Veteran’s Housing and Recovery Program in Green Bay, a shelter of sorts that welcomes veterans who need a place to stay.

“Being a veteran, you know the struggles that other veterans have gone through. The homeless population is something that’s really sensitive, even addressing mental health and substance abuse issues with them,” Currier said.

“Even with this program, we welcome veterans who are homeless, at risk of becoming homeless, but we also address mental health and substance abuse,” she said.

Once a veteran is accepted into the program, they’re given their very own room with a bed and toiletries. Veterans can find everything they need at the program, from meals and clean clothes to mental health counseling and substance abuse programs.

“We kind of break it down and figure out why they become homeless and nine times out of ten, it has something to do with mental health or a substance abuse issue that needed to be addressed,” Currier said.

“So really narrowing it down, really trying to find out what happened and then you’re dealing with PTSD issues and things like that, and so we’re tackling those here,” she said.

If you ask Currier, at the end of the day for her, it’s just about helping others.

“It’s overwhelmingly satisfying. We have a couple of really great success stories and you know, they still stop by and – I’m going to cry. It’s a good feeling,” said Currier.

You can find more information on how to refer someone to the Veteran’s Housing and Recovery program here.