Fon du Lac, Wis. (WFRV)- A kid who grew up in the 1930s with a love for flight. Fon Du Lac’s Bob Plummer would make his dreams of taking to the skies become a reality with the U.S. Air Corps in World War II.

“As a flight engineer, I was the busiest guy on the crew,” recalled Plummer.

Plummers job was to keep the B-24s in tip-top shape, as he and his crew were stationed on Morotai Island in Indonesia, flying bombing missions to Formosa.

“People used to ask me if I was scared and I said, ‘No, you didn’t have time to be scared.’ You’re so thoroughly and intensely trained, you just can’t wait to get into action,” Plummer said.

While Plummer saw plenty of action during the war, it wasn’t until just as he was about to come home- Plummer had the scare of his life.

Heading out to pick up fellow soldiers so they could catch their ships home, a flat tire on a B-24 led to a fiery crash on the runway before takeoff.

The propellor of the plane missed Plummer by about a foot, taking the life of his navigator Hank.

“I thank God a million times since then that I survived,” said Plummer.

Now 96 years old, Plummer is proud to have served his country in what felt like another lifetime.

Now, he can take pleasure in the simple things in life.

“It means a lot. A lot of people stop and thank you for your service, lots and lots of people. The gentleman who gave me this cap was a young man who had been in the marines,” Plummer said.

“He knew my history and he bought me this cap. The amount of thank yous I get on a daily basis at a grocery store or wherever I go. I’m so proud to wear this hat. and just be acknowledged,” he said.