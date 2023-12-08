FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Joining the Navy as a way to make ends meet and support himself and his country, Darryl Driscoll ended up using that career to support others down the road.

“Times were a little bit tough, and sometimes that’s what people do. They choose to make a decision so that they can actually support what they have to do and be a part of the military. So, it was pretty neat,” said Driscoll.

In 1982, Driscoll made that decision, and leaving his hometown of Wausau would be more than he ever anticipated.

“It was kind of the neatest thing that ever happened to me. Going to California when I went to my first ship was one of the most exciting things that had ever occurred in my life,” he said.

Driscoll ended up doing two tours in the Navy, getting to see the world.

And after seeing what the Navy had done for him when times were tough, he realized he could do the same for others.

“Finally, after enough time passed, I felt the need to give back to the military and give back to the veterans,” Driscoll said.

Through the American Legion in Fond Du Lac, Driscoll found a group of Navy vets who had the same type of thinking, and in 2009, they started their own branch of the Navy Club USA- Ship 75.

“We had eight members, so you start out as a little baby ship, right? And then eventually, you start to find out who’s in your community that’s Navy, and they want to be part of a group of people who really want to help veterans. That’s specifically what the Navy Club is all about,” he said.

From sponsoring veterans for honor flights to veteran hunting trips, the crew of about 50 vets at Ship 75 is doing what they can to make life better for their comrades.

“Veterans that are in need, they’re not always needy veterans, but (veterans) that are struggling a little bit could use some help. It’s hard to understand but we are one team, all the veterans are one team, and we try to support each other in every way we can,” said Driscoll.

To learn more about how you can join Navy Club USA Ship 75, click here.