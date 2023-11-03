FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – When you walk into Mama D’s Cafe in Freedom, you might notice a few things: The smell of a hot breakfast, the sound of conversation, and the sight of hundreds of pictures of veterans adorning the wall.

“If a lot of these pictures could talk right now, it would be incredible,” said Dennis Peters.

But none of this would have been possible, had Peters not discovered his hometown Freedom VFW.

“It actually was my late wife’s uncle who had intrigued me to join the post, and the day I joined the post was at his funeral,” Peters recalled. That was the first time he had seen the Military Honors performed by the Freedom VFW.

That was in 1999. Flash forward to today, and Peters has been the head of the Military Honor Guard ever since.

But perhaps his biggest accomplishment- The walls at Mama D’s.

“I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be neat if we would start some pictures and put them at an establishment that would be well-used and where people could view them,” said Peters.

That place is Mama D’s. What started with a wall of around 90 photos in 2011, has now grown to hundreds, the Walls of Honor, military members of past and present.

“As you see, we’re running out of wall space. But it’s very humbling to do this, you won’t believe the camaraderie that we get from other Veteran in here who will see these and say, ‘Can we get our pictures up too?'” he said.

And for Peters, that’s enough.

“Like I say, I’m very, very proud of this accomplishment. It’s quite an achievement,” said Peters.

The Walls of Honor is on display at Mama D’s in Freedom from Oct. 31 through Nov.1. If you would like to submit a military photo, bring a picture with the date and time of service to Mama D’s Cafe.