MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WFRV) – When his five other brothers had joined the Navy one by one, Harland Burmeister knew it was his job to follow suit and join in 1960.

“I was in for a short period of time actually, only three years. I was in what they called a ‘Kiddie Cruise’ back then. You went in before you were 18, and got out the day before you turned 21,” Burmeister recalled.

Burmeister set off aboard the USS Talbot in ’62 as a machinist.

While his time may have been short, it wasn’t uneventful- Burmeister and his crew were off to the warmer waters of the Caribbean as the U.S. and Soviet Union were on the brink of war during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

“Well then we went down to the Caribbean and we were down in the Caribbean loaded very heavy, waiting offshore to get the go-ahead to go in, because what was going on was very serious and we were there,” said Burmeister.

“As it turned out, things softened and we were able to back out of that,” he said.

Burmeister got out shortly after the Missile Crisis in ’63.

Now, almost six decades later, he has another story to tell- That of his five brothers.

All Navy vets who have all passed away before being able to share the stories themselves.

“My brother Merrill, 10 years ago, had told his wife that this is something he thought we should do. Looking at the picture, and thinking about it, it just was time,” said Burmeister.

Vilas the oldest, served in World War II and Korea.

Then there was Bud, serving in World War II, Korea, the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam.

Next Came Roy, who served two years during peacetime.

Merrill served in the Korean war.

And the youngest Wayne served during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

While his brothers aren’t here to reflect with him, all Burmeister needs is a glance to remind him of their bond.

“When I look at that picture, I think, ‘That’s quite an accomplishment.’ We all did it, we all got home, and we were all safe,” he said.