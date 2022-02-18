Berlin, Wis. (WFRV) – Keith Hess is a lifelong resident of Berlin.

In 1968, his life was about to turn upside down , when he got his orders to Vietnam.

“It happened when I got my draft notice. I had two years (of college) out of high school, I just got married, and I got my draft notice,” said Hess.

Stationed in the central highlands, Hess drove ammo trucks for the U.S. Army,

“We’d get up, get our assignment, go to the ammo dump. and off to the middle of no place with ammo. The funny thing is, when I got to Vietnam they asked me if I had ever driven a truck before. I’d never driven a truck in my life, and they said, ‘Here’s your truck,'” Hess recalled.

After 15 months, Hess returned home to Berlin, but his military career wasn’t over. He joined the national guard, and remained a member until retiring in 2004.

Hess has also been an active member at the Berlin VFW. And he even returned to Vietnam with the Old Glory Honor flight, a trip he says changed his life.

“I had very mixed feelings about going back to Vietnam. But once I was on that Honor Flight back to Vietnam, all of the demons I had, it was a complete different Vietnam than what I remembered,” Hess said.

Not everyone is lucky enough like Hess to be randomly selected for the Old Glory Flight, so Hess decided to do something about that; He’s planned his own group trip to Vietnam in April, inviting veterans who weren’t selected for the Honor Flight.

Each vet pays their own way, but Hess coordinates the entire itinerary from hotels, to transportation.

“I just want to see other Veterans go back and enjoy Vietnam as it is today. And this trip to Vietnam is one of the biggest ways you can heal from the 12 months we spent in Vietnam,” Hess said.

But Hess says it’s really all about just paying it forward.

“I mean, once a veteran, you’re my brother for life. You’re my sister for life. I think all of the veterans feel the same way. I would do anything to help you, please do something to help the next guy,” he said.

To learn more about the “Central Wisconsin Area Veterans to Vietnam” tour, contact Hess directly at (920)-509-9329, or you can contact Military Historical Tours Inc. at (703)-590-1295. Tours to Vietnam start at $4300.