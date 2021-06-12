Hometown Hero Lloyd Ellefson passes away at the age of 100

(WFRV) – It is with great sadness that WFRV Local 5 announces the passing of one of our Hometown Heroes.

Lloyd Ellefson passed away Wednesday, June 9, according to his daughter Judy. He was 100 years old.

In November, Local 5’s Kaitlin Corbett talked with Lloyd about his service in World War II. He joined the Army on his 21st birthday and trained to be an auto mechanic with the 93rd Armored Field Artillery.

Lloyd’s deployment took him to Naples, Italy – a city that led to many experiences that he held close to him through a book.