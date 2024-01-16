Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Matt Colwell joined the military in a time of transition for the United States.

“I was completely directionless after high school. I was at work when 9/11 happened,” Colwell recalled.

At 25 years old, Colwell made a late decision to join the Army in 2002.

“I was definitely called the old guy, but I was also kind of thrust into that leadership position right away, unofficially as that older person,” he said.

Two deployments to Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne, and six years in, Colwell needed a slower pace.

“Just getting back from deployment, I kind of needed that distance. I didn’t really seek out that brotherhood until I was introduced to it and realized how important it was to continue that,” Colwell said.

Colwell’s training NCO was the one who introduced him to that brotherhood in the form of the Desert Veterans of Wisconsin.

“I remember being really impressed that such a small group of people could do so much, and so it was something that I wanted to be a part of and do what I could to help out,” said Colwell.

From bringing care packages and cards made by local students to vets in assisted living, to fundraising events in the community, Colwell has been an integral part of DVoW for 15 years now.

“To hear of someone who is down on their luck for some reason and needs help with a car payment or with their WPS bill or whatever it is, when we can help them out and they can reset themselves to move on, it’s absolutely incredible,” he said.

And it’s part of why Colwell says we all should continue to support our vets.

“The veteran community has a wealth of knowledge and experience and understanding, so anything we can do to pass that along to other people and help them understand a little bit of the culture and the society, and help them understand why those stories are important, it helps those stories live on,” said Colwell.

To learn more about the Desert Veterans of Wisconsin, click here.