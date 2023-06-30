Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – A self-described Army brat, Nancy Bascue grew up in a military family.

After meeting a mutual friend who drove semi-trucks in the military, Bascue decided she might want to follow suit.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, semi-trucks, that’d be so cool,’ I would love to honor my grandpa,'” Bascue recalled.

It was that inspiration from her grandfather, who drove semi-trucks for 50 years, that prompted her to join the National Guard at just 19.

“And I thought, ‘You know, this is what I want to do. I want to do this.’ I wanted to feel like I was accomplishing something at this part of my life,” she said.

But Bascue had no idea that her unit would become active in 1991.

“In the 80s and 90s, they put it on tv. So, they put it on tv and next thing you know they say, ‘1644 Trans has been activated.’ That was my unit in Rock Falls, Illinois.”

A Thanksgiving spent with her unit, and then they were off.

Bascue spent five months near Kuwait, driving a semi-truck delivering supplies.

What Bascue didn’t know, was that her time in the Middle East would linger with her, through effects of what was called ‘The Gulf War Illness.’

“I had lesions that would open up, and they oozed, and they bled. I lost hair for over a year, fatigue for over a year, I had lost two children. My daughter was born with a birth defect on her arm, and my son was born blind,” said Bascue.

While Bascue’s illness from the war was acknowledged, she says the effects on her children were not.

By a miracle, her son gained his sight back at a young age, and her daughter went on to become a nurse.

“Even though it’s different healings, it’s still healing. Physically and mentally are two healings and the Lord healed both of my kids,” Bascue said.

Bascue is very involved in her church and her faith now, and she credits that for getting her through a lot of the struggles she’s faced.

She hopes her story can not only be an inspiration, but a motivation for all veterans to get the help they need.

“When I went (to war), I did not think of myself as coming back. I never thought of it. I thought, ‘Okay, this is going to be the best thing I’m going to do in my life, this is it,” she said. “Twenty-three years old, that’s it.’ To come back, and actually be able to have my children, the Lord showed me his presence in protecting me and taking care of me, and that’s what we should be doing for our veterans,” said Bascue.