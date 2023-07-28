GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For Sue and Kelly Snethen, the military is a family affair.

“There was a saying that went back, well I graduated in 1980, so it was a while ago,” Kelly recalled. “It went, ‘Your Mom wears combat boots.’ It was a kind of slang you know, and I’d look at people and say, ‘Yeah, she does.'”

Sitting in the house she was born in, Sue recalled how it all started.

“I was downtown looking for a job, and I just happened to come across the recruiters. I went in for the Air Force, but I was too short, so I was looking for the Navy, but he wasn’t in, and the Army recruiter came out and said, ‘Are you looking for a job?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Come on in,'” Sue said.

That was in 1958 when Sue was 18. Little did she know, her daughter Kelly would follow suit a few decades later- And they’d even share an office space.

But not before Sue blazed the trail.

“We had a bad reputation back then, for women going in. But I proved them wrong. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, but I enjoyed it, I loved it and I was very proud of it,” said Sue.

After her two years in the Army, Sue joined the reserves in the ’70s with the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion.

Traveling across the U.S. and even to Germany, what was once an 18-year-old young lady in a military uniform that featured a skirt; Sue was now a Staff Sargeant, and the first woman to work in her unit at the reserves center in Green Bay.

“I enjoyed it, I enjoyed being military, so I said, ‘I’m going back.’ So, once they opened it up, I joined and stayed for 20-something years,” Sue said.

And not far behind, was her daughter Kelly.

“Everything Mom basically did, I did,” Kelly said.

As another saying goes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. With two parents in the military, there was no question in Kelly’s mind that she wanted to join the military.

And with her mother Sue still serving in the Army Reserves, the decision was easy.

“It’s just a natural thing, you know? I had cousins, female cousins, who did the same thing. They followed their dad, or followed their mom,” Kelly said.

But unlike mom, Kelly says things were a little different when she joined in 1981.

“I was a soldier, I was not a lady, believe me. We did not wear dresses; we didn’t march a lot. We did everything the guys did. I was in the first company with female soldiers,” said Kelly.

It all came full circle though, when Kelly went to work in the same Green Bay reserves unit as her mother.

“I was hard remembering, you can’t call [me] ‘mother,’ and I can’t say, ‘Hey, you.’ She was Sargeant Snethen, and I was Sargeant Snethen,” Sue said.

Non-traditional is tradition for the Snethens, and they encourage other young women to be trailblazers, too.

“Go do it, it gives you so much confidence,” said Kelly.

“Yeah, I would say try it. There’s so many that say, ‘Oh, my parents wouldn’t like this,’ or, ‘My boyfriend wouldn’t like this.’ So what? Try it,” Sue said.

Mother and daughter, camarades, who share a connection unlike any other.

“It’s a bond that can’t be broken. You can’t break it. She’s my best friend,” Kelly said.

And when asked if they’d change anything?

“I’m very, very proud. I think we’d do it again, wouldn’t we?” asked Sue.

“Oh, in a heartbeat, in a heartbeat,” said Kelly.