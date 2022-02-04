Hometown Hero: Three brothers and Vietnam Marines share unbreakable bond

De Pere, Wis. (WFRV) – Three Green Bay brothers, three Vietnam Marines.

Stanley Hanson the oldest, Bruce Hanson just a year younger, and Lyle Hanson two years behind, all share a bond that’s unbreakable.

For Stan, leaving life on the farm and leading the pack by joining the Marines in ’65 was an easy choice.

“I got into the Marines and they had the dress blues, they looked just like the posters, and they suckered me right in,” said Stan.

And it was Stan who suckered his brother Bruce into the Marines, too.

“I actually was going to go into the National Guard and then Stan came home on leave and he found out he could get five days of extra leave if you sign somebody up, so he signed me up, he threw me right under the bus,” said Bruce.

While Stan was based north of Da Nang as a radio mechanic, he got the news- His brother Bruce was finally headed over.

“Our battalion commander, who was a WWII Marine, really a marine’s marine, kinda gruff. He said, ‘Hanson, your brother’s here,'” said Stan.

Stationed just miles away from each other, the two got to catch up for a short while before Bruce returned to his unit as a self-propelled artillery mechanic.

And then there was Lyle, attending college in Green Bay- But he always knew where his true path lie.

“I pretty much followed my two brothers in. There was a pride that they had, and I think a sense of concentration, accomplishment that they felt coming out,” Lyle said. “I had a great deal of admiration for them, so it was a pretty easy choice for me,” he said.

Lyle went overseas as a rifleman and later company admin after his two brothers had already returned in ’68.

But it wasn’t until they were all back together again in ’69, that the bond they would forever share, really began to sink in.

“When we did get back together, all of us together, like it was probably that Christmas it would’ve been the first time, it was like, ‘Hey, we all made it, everything is good. Things are okay, mom,” Lyle said.

Now as the three all celebrate birthdays in the next few months, they remain bonded all of these years later by one simple phrase; Once a marine, always a marine.

“Something about being a Marine, it gives you a certain pride,” said Bruce.

And Lyle, echoed that same sentiment.

“We had a pretty good bond to begin with, but yeah, it was definitely strengthened by the experiences that we had in the Marine Corps, in Vietnam and I just cherish every day we get to get together and spend with each other,” Lyle said.