Hometown Hero: Tim Cody has non-traditional career in Army

Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – Jumping out of planes, with a backpack of law books in tow; Tim Cody’s career in the Army was anything but ordinary.

“(It was) kind of fun because I’m sitting there, I’m doing all the stuff that the regular infantry guys are doing and I’m lugging my law books around with me,” said Cody.

It all started at Loyola University in New Orleans.

“I really had been interested a little bit in law, but really wasn’t sure where it was going. I got an ROTC scholarship and from then on I was in love with the Army and ready to go,” Cody said.

Cody qualified for an academic delay program at Loyola to get his law degree before deployment.

“When I graduated from Law School, I was in the JAG Corps and I had a big desire to still be in combat armed units, so I started fighting to get into the 82nd Airborne Division,”

And he did just that with the JAG Corps, which stands for Judge Advocate General Corps, where Cody acted as an attorney and advisor for his fellow soldiers.

It launched an illustrious career for Cody, one that took him on two tours to Iraq and several counter-drug and humanitarian deployments.

He held fourteen different positions, all combining his attorney skills, with his passion for service.

“(That’s) a lot of weight (to carry),” Cody said. “I’m glad I didn’t recognize how much weight that young, it was more like, ‘Hey, this is really cool.’ And I really liked it, it was very enjoyable. I liked being in that position, it drove you to succeed,” he said.

Cody retired in 2015 after more than 25 years of service. But he realized something was missing in his life, and it led him to the Fox Valley Veterans Council in Appleton.

“You miss the camaraderie, you miss the culture,” Cody said. “I was really missing the military and I found the Fox Valley Veterans Council and I joined it as a board member, as an advisor to the board,” he said.

Now, Cody is the President of the Fox Valley Veterans Council, continuing the work of helping out his fellow vets.

Because perhaps no one knows better than Cody, whether you’re a Judge Advocate or an airborne jumper- maybe even both- the ties in the military are unbreakable.

“There’s nothing like sharing that bond, I mean there just isn’t,” Cody said. “You cannot come close to the first time you’re with someone and bullets start whizzing by your head, or explosions start coming in, you have now just attached yourself to that person for the rest of your life because you just shared that, and nothing compares to that,” he said.