Hometown Hero: Tim Mulloy continues family legacy in Marines, always had bigger goals in mind

Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – Tim Mulloy lost his father when he was just a kid, but he fondly remembers the war stories; Mulloy’s father was a Marine in World War II.

“The Marine Corps has been a very important part of our lives,” Mulloy said.

That’s why after graduating from Oshkosh High School in 1968, Mulloy knew the military was his fate.

“It wasn’t a choice, you get your orders but I was somewhat a legacy in the 1st Marines Division and that made me very proud because I served in the same division as my father,” he said.

The same division, just 30 years apart from his father; Mulloy headed to Camp Pendleton. 

Mulloy always planned to earn his college degree after the military, and part of his basic training was already coming in handy; Vietnamese language school.

“So, I had this secondary Military Occupational Specialty (that I) really never used,” Mulloy said. “The good part of that though was I satisfied my foreign language requirement for college by going to the Army language school,” he said.

Mulloy’s primary MOS though was a radio operator so two years after enlisting, Mulloy headed to the Quang Nam province with the 3rd Battalion.

“It’s basically the heart of the Battalion, so you are monitoring all of the infantry, platoon and companies that we have out in the field,” said Mulloy.

Mulloy moved up to the rank of Sergeant before his time in Vietnam ended, a goal of his.

But his motivation didn’t end with his time in the Marines.

“So my plan was yes, to go in, get some maturity behind me but I was gaining a lot of experience and most importantly earning that GI Bill,” Mulloy said.

With his education always on his mind, Mulloy went to the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh to get his college degree after his time in the Marines. He was able to do it all debt-free, thanks to the GI Bill. This had always been a goal of Mulloy’s, and now it’s come full-circle.

“I don’t regret the path I took. I missed some of the things in those formative years, 18, 22, that my friends were doing,” Mulloy said. “I’m very proud of what I did and I feel indebted to the military for what it taught me and what I learned,” he said.

And there’s someone else Mulloy thinks would be proud too; His father.

“I wish I could talk to him. The fact that we were both in the first marine division like I told you, really makes me very proud and it would’ve been fun to talk about,” said Mulloy.

