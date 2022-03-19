(WFRV) – No one loves a good cup of coffee quite like U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Sam Floyd, who has now turned this love into a lifelong career. However, what many people don’t know is that this business venture of his has a deeper message than meets the eye.

“September 10th, 2001, I swore in on that day, and then the next day September 11th happened,” shared Floyd, who committed to the U.S. Marine Corps the day before American life would change forever.

The Campbellsport native shared that after the tragedy that was 9-11 he was unsure of what was in store for him in the military.

“I was sitting in English class and I just remember my teacher just looking at me and was like ‘didn’t you just sign up yesterday’ and I said ‘yeah, yeah’ and I had no idea what that meant,” recalled Floyd.

He would soon find out. His career with the U.S. Marine Corps officially started after he graduated high school in 2002.

And just two years later Floyd was deployed to Afghanistan where he suffered a traumatic brain injury that changed his life forever.

Floyd ended up leaving the Marine Corps in 2006 stating that it took him nearly a decade after his departure from the military to realize something was very wrong.

“The moment that I knew that I needed help I was on my apartment floor and it was such a deep dark place in my brain that I didn’t have any idea of how I was going to get better and that’s when the thought of suicide came out. I said I just can’t do this anymore. I was just struggling for 10 years and I didn’t see a way out,” shared Floyd.

Right then and there, in one of his darkest moments, Floyd turned to the Veterans Crisis Hotline to seek help with dealing with the after-effects of war.

And shortly after accepting the help, Floyd started down a new path, one that led him to want to become that support for someone else.

This desire combined with his already instilled love for coffee led Floyd to brew up a new business venture: Operation Coffee.

Operations coffee is a coffee roasting company that donates a portion of its proceeds to spreading awareness and support for veterans in crisis.

“It’s never been fully about coffee, to be honest. Yeah, I enjoy it and I like it, but it’s what happens over coffee. The conversations that happen between Veterans and civilians alike that we can just start the healing process,” said Floyd.

Floyd explained further stating that he feels that coffee is a gateway to having a conversation, which he believes can make all the difference to someone that is struggling, just like he was.

Since starting Operation Coffee, Floyd has shipped to every state in the country with hopes of expanding operations in the future. Coffee lovers and community members wanting to support our veterans should visit the Operation Coffee website.

Veterans who are struggling are urged to contact the Veteran’s Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.