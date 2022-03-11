Berlin, Wis. (WFRV) – For the Youngbauer brothers of Berlin, you could say it runs in the family.

“Our father was in the second World War, and he didn’t talk much about (it), but he did talk about the training he had,” recalled Joe Youngbauer.

For the four Youngbauer brothers, their father was enough inspiration for each of them to join the military.

At the oldest, Joe was first to join the U.S. Army.

“I just knew I wanted to be a mechanic and work on tanks, and that was from young on. And I got that fulfillment,” said Joe.

In ’66, Joe spent his time in Cu Chi, Vietnam doing just what he wanted; Working as a mechanic on various military vehicles.

Little did he know, his brother David, just two years younger, was beginning his journey with the Air Force.

“I wanted to see the world and see what was going on out there and get away from home,” David said.

Just like his brother, David too had dreams of being a mechanic.

He became a crew chief, flying temporary-duty stations, or TDYs, over Thailand and Vietnam.

“We’d go TDY to Thailand for like 90 days, and then we’d fly combat missions to support the bombers and the fighters, and we’d refuel over Vietnam,” said David.

A year behind Dave was Paul, who joined the Army in 1967 and knew what his future held.

“Just our family history, our uncles, father, a couple of my brothers, it was a ‘Duty, honor, country,’ kind of a thing. It was something I wanted to do, just to be a part of it,” Paul recalled.

Trained as a combat engineer, Paul was eventually stationed in Germany where he ended up in an Infantry unit, serving as a jeep driver for their Executive Officer.

While it didn’t go exactly how Paul had planned, it was what he always wanted.

“That’s where I wanted to go to begin with. Even though in 1967 Vietnam was very hot, but that was my goal to go (to Germany). I wanted to see some of the country and the world, and I was fortunate enough to get that honor,” Paul said.

Four years younger than Paul, and watching his three eldest brothers serve in the armed forces, the baby of the four, Alois, had some big shoes to fill when his time came in 1971.

“That was back when they had the lottery system. The lottery numbers came up, and when my number was chosen it was pretty low. So, I figured well, ‘I think I’m going to avoid the luck of the draw, I’m going to sign up,” Alois remembered.

Alois was stationed with the U.S. Army in Germany as a tank repairman.

He was the final piece of the puzzle, as all of the brothers returned home safely by 1973.

They share a bond so strong not only as brothers, but as veterans.

“It’s a funny feeling sometimes to sit there and think, ‘Yeah, you know I had a pretty good time in there but a couple of my brothers weren’t so privileged,’ but as brother Joe said, ‘We were there, and we’re here now,” Paul said.

That bond was strengthened when the four of them were selected for an Old Glory Honor Flight trip in 2019.

But there was one person missing from that trip: The Youngbauer’s inspiration, the one who started it all, their father Al.

And they know, they’ve made him and their mother Georgia proud,

“I think they’re looking down at us, they’re rather proud. They’re happy to see four guys make the best of the world,” Alois said.