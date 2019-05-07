Kewaunee ladies stitching away for Quilts of Valor

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) There are plenty of ways to honor our veterans and active duty military members. Whether it's a hand shake, a thank you or a letter, our men and women in uniform deserve the recognition.

A group of ladies are taking a different approach at the Kewaunee Artisan Center by using fabric, pins, needles and a whole lot of love. Inside, you'll find them sewing together quilts for our veterans and those still enlisted.

They are all volunteers that help out with the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The organization's mission is to "cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor." The foundation has donated over 217,000 quilts nationwide, and the ladies in Kewaunee have contributed to about 150 of those.

If you know a veteran or active duty member that deserves a Quilt of Valor, you can contact the Kewaunee Artisan Center by visiting their Facebook page, or call them at (920) 304-8018.

The Kewaunee Artisan Center offers 6-week quilting sessions four times a year for anybody interested. They also provide painting, carving, winemaking and gardening classes.



