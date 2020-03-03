WWII Marine Jordan Hebel had a unique role with the Packers during the Lombardi era after his service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Jordan Hebel is part of the greatest generation and originally wanted to join the Navy. However, he was turned down by the Seabees when he went to enlist in 1945 at 17-years-old, and instead joined the Marines.

“Once a Marine, always a Marine,” Hebel said. “I just love America.”

He was also the oldest of five brothers, and all of them also served.

“Two Marines and three [in the] Army,” he said.

After boot camp, Jordan would be sent overseas.

“They put me on a troop ship,” he said. “It was supposed to relieve the guys on Guadalcanal, they had a pretty rough time there.”

However, their plans would change.

“They were going to send us to Japan to invade some island off the coast,” he said. “On the way, they dropped the atomic bomb. Some of the fellas up on deck heard it, they said. I was down by the boats and I didn’t hear it at all.”

Jordan was then sent to China.

“We gathered up the Japanese that were there and disarmed them,” he said. “We guarded them until they shipped them back gradually to Japan.”

Jordan was then sent back home as the war came to an end, but continued to serve with Schneider transport for nearly 29 years. A lot of that time was spent with the Green and Gold during the Lombardi era.

“I put in 12 years with the Packers hauling their equipment, working in the locker room,” he said. “During the game, they gave me 12 game balls. I was on the sideline and if the ball went out, I picked it up and gave it to the official again.”

The 92-year-old World War II vet also wants our younger generation to admire living in the greatest country in the world based on his experiences.

“We have it so good in the United States and they just don’t appreciate it I don’t think, the young people,” he said. “They should appreciate it more.”

