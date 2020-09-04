Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
70°
Green Bay
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Election Center
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
NBA
MLB
NCAA
Community
Positively Wisconsin
Hometown Heroes
WFRV Specials
High School Theater
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Birthday Club
Veterans Voices
Local Events
Critic At Large
Pet Saver
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Your local experts
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Local 5 Live
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Holiday Spotlight
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
WFRV Live
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
2022 Basketball Challenge
About Us
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP International
Doubts hang over UK’s Johnson though bid to oust …
Top AP International Headlines
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
Don't Miss
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
View All Don't Miss
Coronavirus News
64.5% of WI has had one COVID-19 shot
WI Supreme Court says COVID records can be released
WI adds 70 new hospitalizations from COVID-19
Gerds/Review: Summer performance slate finally filling
View All Coronavirus
Trending Stories
GB man arrested after throwing soda, injuring teen
Suspect in custody after Green Bay standoff
WI man steals car with person with disabilites inside
State Patrol clocks motorcycle going 119 mph on I-41
New cafe opens in Sturgeon Bay, searches for workers
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins …
Your Local Election HQ
Wis. Dems challenge Trump-backed candidate’s paperwork
Ballot drop box lawsuits filed in GB, other WI cities
Winners and losers from Tuesday’s primaries
View All Election
Local Sports
Kaukauna’s Tim Roehrig previews state softball
State Track & Field: Day 2
Soccer Regional Finals: FRCC powers advance
Hortonville’s Ben Smith wins state gold in shot put
Big fourth quarter helps Blizzard rout Steamwheelers
Green Bay Glory win season opener
More Videos