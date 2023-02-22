BEIJING (AP) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region.

It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The area is remote and lightly populated.

China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Preliminary seismic measurements by different agencies often differ.

Further information was not immediately available.