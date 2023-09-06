ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani man whose son is being sought by Pakistani and U.K. police in connection with last month’s death of his 10-year-old daughter in the United Kingdom on Wednesday issued an appeal, urging his fugitive son to cooperate with investigators to clarify his position, as going into hiding isn’t a good thing.

Muhammad Sharif made his remarks after authorities in Pakistan widened hunt to arrest his son Urfan who fled to Pakistan after the girl, Sara Sharif, was found dead at her home in Woking, on the southwestern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10.

In London, police have identified the girl’s father as Urfan, his wife Beinash Batool, who are believed to be hiding in the Islamic nation. U.K. police are also seeking the arrest of Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, to question them as part of the investigation.

On Wednesday, Sharif told The Associated Press that he didn’t know anything about the whereabouts of his son.

He said his son and daughter-in-law should cooperate with the U.K. police. “We say they should present themselves before the law, they should clarify their position about the incident” relating to the death of Sara.

He said his son had only told him that an incident has happened, and later he lost contact with him.

An autopsy didn’t establish a cause of death. but did show that Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time,” the police statement said.

Sharif’s son traveled to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, with Batool and Malik on Aug. 9, according to local authorities. There are five children with them, ranging in age from 1 to 13, the U.K. police and local officials have said.

Urfan Sharif’s family home is in Jhelum, a city in the eastern Punjab province, around 135 kilometers (84 miles) from the capital, Islamabad. Local investigators have said police found evidence that Urfan briefly returned to Jhelum, before leaving and going into hiding.