NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A boat carrying tourists capsized in southeastern Kenya on Saturday, killing three people and leaving one person missing, police said. Around two dozen people were rescued.

The cause of the capsizing wasn’t immediately known. The boat was carrying 29 people, 15 of whom were foreigners, and it overturned at the Watamu Marine National Park and Reserve, which is a common tourist destination along the coast north of Mombasa.

Twenty-five people were rescued and some were hospitalized and in stable condition, Malindi sub-county Deputy Police Commander Solomon Odero said. He ruled out speculation that the boat was overloaded.

The nationalities of the foreigners who were involved weren’t immediately revealed.