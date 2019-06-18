Invisible Fence Brand by Golrusk

Why Invisible Fence by Golrusk?

-Our systems are 100% Digital allowing our technology to deliver the strongest most reliable signal available

-Our exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology allows for more yard space

-We accommodate Different Rules for Different Pets™ Technology and Shared Rules too

-Our Pet Trainers are certified in Perfect Start™ Plus Dog Training. The only training program developed with leading animal behaviorists. We customize our training to your dog’s unique behavior with their safety as our priority.

-Invisible Fence by Golrusk installs, repairs and services pet fences in Green Bay, De Pere, Howard, Suamico, Sturgeon Bay, Door County, Manitowoc, Kaukauna, Greenville, Appleton, Neenah, Menasha and Oshkosh.

Golrusk Pet Care Center, Inc.

Golrusk Pet Care Center… where pets are family!

Golrusk compassionately delivers the highest standard of care for every pet and their parent. Every Pet Parent feels our love for their pet. Pets Are Family and we treat each pet like they are our own.

Our East and West Green Bay, Wisconsin locations make it convenient to get top-notch service for your dog or cat. We take pride in providing your pet with quality care and training in a clean, secure environment that is as stress-free as possible. The safety and security of your pet is our primary concern!