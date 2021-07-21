Fresno native Lynn Williams will be able to call herself an Olympian for the first time

Japan 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – KSEE24 is your home for the Olympics, and we’ll be following seven Valley athletes on their quest for gold.

Lynn Williams’ journey to Tokyo began on the pitch at Bullard High, and is continuing these days as a regular contributor for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

Williams was originally named an alternate for these Games, but with the IOC likely expanding the soccer rosters for the Olympics, it looks like Lynn will be able to call herself an Olympian for the first time.

During her ride at Bullard High, Williams scored 50 goals as a senior in 2011. After an outstanding college career at Pepperdine, she burst onto the national soccer radar in the national women’s soccer league which earned her a call-up to the national team in October 2016.

At just 28-years-old, Lynn hopes to be a big part of the future of U.S. Women’s soccer, but with the national team still stocked at her position with Veteran forwards like Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, and Megan Rapinoe; she knows patience is key.

We will have much more on all these athletes, in the lead-up to the Games over the next couple of weeks on KSEE24.

