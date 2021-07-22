Olympian gets OK to wear rainbow items at Games

A commercial passenger jet approaches Haneda Airport above the field hockey complex at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

German women’s field hockey captain Nike Lorenz has been given approval to wear a rainbow armband and socks at the Olympics.

The German Olympic Committee says it got approval from the International Olympic Committee for Lorenz to wear the colors against Britain on Sunday.

The German Olympic Committee says it is “a symbol for sexual diversity.”

Lorenz has previously worn a rainbow armband for games in other competitions.

The IOC has recently relaxed how it implements a rule which historically stopped athletes making political, religious or other statements of belief or identity.

