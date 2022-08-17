If you have strong newsgathering skills and a great camera presence, then we may have a spot for you at WJMN Local 3 in Marquette, Michigan. Ideal candidate will have previous reporter and anchor experience and proven leadership skills. Digital platform skills and live field reporting experience a must. This position REQUIRES working weekends.

The Weekend News Anchor/Reporter serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging, and meaningful to news consumers. 

  • Presents news stories and other content for all platforms
  • Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
  • Writes and delivers news stories in a clear and concise manner
  • Produces newscasts and communicates clear direction with team members
  • Assists in writing, copy editing, researching, and coordinating news programming, making phone calls, editing and other content production duties
  • Acts as a field reporter as assigned
  • Conducts interviews both live and recorded
  • Responds to breaking news and other urgent newsroom situations as required
  • Makes public appearances monthly on behalf of the station
  • Writes content for the website and other social platforms
  • Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites
  • Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
  • Minimum one-year experience in news reporting or anchoring
  • Excellent news judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers, and issues
  • Experience shooting, writing, and editing their own content
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution
  • Valid driver’s license with a good driving record
  • Ability to hit a deadline daily and in long-term planning

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/Anchor-MMJ_REQ-15834-1

WJMN and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.