If you have strong newsgathering skills and a great camera presence, then we may have a spot for you at WJMN Local 3 in Marquette, Michigan. Ideal candidate will have previous reporter and anchor experience and proven leadership skills. Digital platform skills and live field reporting experience a must. This position REQUIRES working weekends.

The Weekend News Anchor/Reporter serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging, and meaningful to news consumers.

Presents news stories and other content for all platforms

Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Writes and delivers news stories in a clear and concise manner

Produces newscasts and communicates clear direction with team members

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching, and coordinating news programming, making phone calls, editing and other content production duties

Acts as a field reporter as assigned

Conducts interviews both live and recorded

Responds to breaking news and other urgent newsroom situations as required

Makes public appearances monthly on behalf of the station

Writes content for the website and other social platforms

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Minimum one-year experience in news reporting or anchoring

Excellent news judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers, and issues

Experience shooting, writing, and editing their own content

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Ability to hit a deadline daily and in long-term planning

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/Anchor-MMJ_REQ-15834-1

WJMN and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.