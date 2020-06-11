Ready for your next opportunity? WFRV, Local 5 is looking for a hands-on anchor who is ready to lead by example. You must be a team player and community minded.

Our anchors are working journalists. The successful candidate should be prepared to take an active role in newsgathering every day, across all screens and platforms. This anchor must maintain an on-air persona that is friendly and authoritative, exhibit urgency every day, particularly during breaking news, and have a high-level of engagement on all social media platforms.

Leadership is a must! As Main Anchor, you’ll be expected to lead by example and work with managers to coach and motivate other staff. The ideal candidate must be able to work well with other staff under periods of stress and impending deadlines and must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.

Applicants should have at least five years of on-air anchoring experience and two years of reporting experience.

Overall, we’re looking for an experienced, hard-working journalist with a positive attitude and a team-oriented, leadership nature who can drive higher levels of social engagement, web traffic, and television viewing from our audience. Other duties, such as making personal appearances to promote the station, may be assigned as the needs of the station dictate.

Our newsroom is forward-thinking and built on a strong emphasis of positive reinforcement, feedback, growth and development of talent, and a desire to win.

This is not a sit-behind-the-desk job. In addition to anchoring four newscasts, you must be ready to be involved in the amazing Northeast Wisconsin communities.

Job Duties

Present news stories and other content for all platforms.

Ensure all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Work with management to enterprise and develop stories daily.

Evaluate news leads and tips to develop story ideas.

Build a network of sources who supply information that allows the Station to stay ahead of its competitors.

Write and deliver news stories in a clear and concise manner.

Demonstrate compelling storytelling using dynamic live shots and stand-ups, creative graphics, and use of digital and social media platforms

Communicate clearly and respectfully with management and team members.

Assist in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating news programming and other content.

Coach and mentor young talent.

Act as a field reporter as assigned.

Conduct interviews with news personnel and others.

Respond to breaking news and other urgent newsrooms situations as required.

Participate in promotional activities including public appearances and community volunteer opportunities.

Perform special projects and other duties as assigned.

Edit video clips as assigned.

Write content for the website and other digital platforms.

May produce newscasts.

Interact with viewers/users on social media sites.

Promote teamwork and maintain attitude of cooperation with all station personnel.



Requirements & Skills:

Requirements & Skills: Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.

Minimum five years’ experience in news anchoring and two years of on-camera news reporting.

Superior on-air presence.

Excellent news judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers and issues.

Experience guiding, directing and motivating others.

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution.

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

Flexibility to work any shift.

Interested candidates should apply and send an email with their resume, reel and statement of interest to: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/News-Anchor_REQ-4554

WFRV Television Station and Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. are an equal opportunity employer