Do you like working with computers? Are you looking for a job where you are not sitting at a desk all day? Have you always found a way to produce solutions to problems, sometimes outside the box? Do you enjoy being a Hands-On person and do you like helping others? Then you will fit right in as part of WFRV Local 5’s Engineering team. WFRV needs an Assistant Broadcast Engineer who is an energetic and enthusiastic person, who is ready to join our team! Key responsibilities, attributes, and characteristics include:

The Assistant Broadcast Engineer interacts with station personnel to make sure hardware and systems used for broadcasting and business operations function at the utmost efficiency by doing the following:

Maintains all broadcast technology and equipment for the station.

Installs and tests new systems and technical infrastructure for the station.

Minimizes service interruptions at times of equipment and/or system failure by rapidly identifying and implementing solutions.

Sets up and operates equipment and transmission links during outside broadcasts.

Installs and maintains the IT network, switches, data backups, workstations, and printers.

Interprets and implements instructions and requests from other station personnel.

Communicates with members of the engineering team and other teams to effectively resolve equipment and system issues.

Work with other departments during special events as needed.

Willingness to travel as needed.

Performs other duties as assigned.

This full-time position reports to the Chief Engineer.

Requirements & Skills:

Four-year college or technical school degree.

IT or Broadcast Certifications is a plus.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Strong PC/MS Office experience.

Knowledge of fiber connectivity, production setups, A/V routing and patching, audio equipment, graphics systems and editing systems is a plus.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to lift 40+ pounds.

Ability to climb ladders.

Ability to work nights, weekends, and holidays as needed.

Apply online at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Assistant-Broadcast-Engineer_REQ-17551

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.