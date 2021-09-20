Join our engineering team at WFRV-TV! Local 5 has an opening for a Broadcast Engineer who operates, maintains, updates, and repairs hardware and systems used for broadcasting and business operations.
- Maintains all broadcast technology and equipment for the station
- Installs and tests new systems and technical infrastructure for the station
- Minimizes service interruptions at times of equipment and/or system failure by rapidly identifying and implementing solutions
- Sets up and operates equipment and transmission links during outside broadcasts
- Installs and maintains the IT network, switches, data backups, work stations and printers
- Interprets and implements instructions and requests from other station personnel
- Communicates with members of the engineering team and other teams to effectively resolve equipment and system issues
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Significant experience evaluating, selecting, installing, servicing, and maintaining broadcasting industry equipment and information technology systems
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment
- Strong PC/MS Office experience
- Experience with fiber connectivity, production setups, A/V routing and patching, audio equipment, graphics systems, and editing systems
- RF knowledge including UHF transmitter and point-to-point microwave systems a plus
- Auto-Cad experience a plus
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Understands the necessity of on-call rotation and the need for overtime when crucial systems are down.
Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Broadcast-Engineer_REQ-12521
WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer