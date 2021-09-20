Broadcast Engineer

Jobs
Posted: / Updated:

Join our engineering team at WFRV-TV!  Local 5 has an opening for a Broadcast Engineer who operates, maintains, updates, and repairs hardware and systems used for broadcasting and business operations.

  • Maintains all broadcast technology and equipment for the station
  • Installs and tests new systems and technical infrastructure for the station
  • Minimizes service interruptions at times of equipment and/or system failure by rapidly identifying and implementing solutions
  • Sets up and operates equipment and transmission links during outside broadcasts
  • Installs and maintains the IT network, switches, data backups, work stations and printers  
  • Interprets and implements instructions and requests from other station personnel
  • Communicates with members of the engineering team and other teams to effectively resolve equipment and system issues
  • Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
  • Significant experience evaluating, selecting, installing, servicing, and maintaining broadcasting industry equipment and information technology systems
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment
  • Strong PC/MS Office experience
  • Experience with fiber connectivity, production setups, A/V routing and patching, audio equipment, graphics systems, and editing systems
  • RF knowledge including UHF transmitter and point-to-point microwave systems a plus
  • Auto-Cad experience a plus
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Understands the necessity of on-call rotation and the need for overtime when crucial systems are down.

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Broadcast-Engineer_REQ-12521

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

