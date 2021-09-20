Join our engineering team at WFRV-TV! Local 5 has an opening for a Broadcast Engineer who operates, maintains, updates, and repairs hardware and systems used for broadcasting and business operations.

Maintains all broadcast technology and equipment for the station

Installs and tests new systems and technical infrastructure for the station

Minimizes service interruptions at times of equipment and/or system failure by rapidly identifying and implementing solutions

Sets up and operates equipment and transmission links during outside broadcasts

Installs and maintains the IT network, switches, data backups, work stations and printers

Interprets and implements instructions and requests from other station personnel

Communicates with members of the engineering team and other teams to effectively resolve equipment and system issues

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Significant experience evaluating, selecting, installing, servicing, and maintaining broadcasting industry equipment and information technology systems

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment

Strong PC/MS Office experience

Experience with fiber connectivity, production setups, A/V routing and patching, audio equipment, graphics systems, and editing systems

RF knowledge including UHF transmitter and point-to-point microwave systems a plus

Auto-Cad experience a plus

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Understands the necessity of on-call rotation and the need for overtime when crucial systems are down.

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Broadcast-Engineer_REQ-12521

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer