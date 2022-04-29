Are you looking for a job where you are not sitting at a desk all day?  Have you always found a way to produce solutions to problems, sometimes outside the box?  Do you enjoy being a Hands-On person and do you like helping others?  Then you will fit right in as part of WFRV Local 5’s Engineering team.  WFRV needs a Broadcast/IT Engineer who is an energetic and enthusiastic person, who is ready to join our team!  Key responsibilities, attributes, and characteristics include:

The Broadcast/IT Engineer interacts with station personnel to make sure hardware and systems used for broadcasting and business operations function at the utmost efficiency by doing the following: 

  • Maintains all broadcast technology and equipment for the station.
  • Installs and tests new systems and technical infrastructure for the station.
  • Minimizes service interruptions at times of equipment and/or system failure by rapidly identifying and implementing solutions.
  • Sets up and operates equipment and transmission links during outside broadcasts.
  • Installs and maintains the IT network, switches, data backups, workstations and printers.  
  • Interprets and implements instructions and requests from other station personnel.
  • Communicates with members of the engineering team and other teams to effectively resolve equipment and system issues.
  • Work with other departments during special events as needed.
  • Willingness to travel as needed.
  • Performs other duties as assigned.
  • This full-time position reports to the Chief Engineer.

Requirements & Skills:

  • Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
  • Fluency in English.
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
  • Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.
  • Minimum three years’ experience with digital electronics systems in a television broadcasting environment.
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
  • Strong PC/MS Office experience.
  • Experience with fiber connectivity, production setups, A/V routing and patching, audio equipment, graphics systems and editing systems.
  • Experience with digital transmitters, microwave equipment, and other broadcast-related equipment is a plus.
  • Significant experience evaluating, selecting, installing, servicing, and maintaining broadcasting industry equipment and information technology systems.
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Apply online at  https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Broadcast-IT-Engineer_REQ-17552

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.