Are you looking for a job where you are not sitting at a desk all day? Have you always found a way to produce solutions to problems, sometimes outside the box? Do you enjoy being a Hands-On person and do you like helping others? Then you will fit right in as part of WFRV Local 5’s Engineering team. WFRV needs a Broadcast/IT Engineer who is an energetic and enthusiastic person, who is ready to join our team! Key responsibilities, attributes, and characteristics include:

The Broadcast/IT Engineer interacts with station personnel to make sure hardware and systems used for broadcasting and business operations function at the utmost efficiency by doing the following:

Maintains all broadcast technology and equipment for the station.

Installs and tests new systems and technical infrastructure for the station.

Minimizes service interruptions at times of equipment and/or system failure by rapidly identifying and implementing solutions.

Sets up and operates equipment and transmission links during outside broadcasts.

Installs and maintains the IT network, switches, data backups, workstations and printers.

Interprets and implements instructions and requests from other station personnel.

Communicates with members of the engineering team and other teams to effectively resolve equipment and system issues.

Work with other departments during special events as needed.

Willingness to travel as needed.

Performs other duties as assigned.

This full-time position reports to the Chief Engineer.

Requirements & Skills:

Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

Minimum three years’ experience with digital electronics systems in a television broadcasting environment.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Strong PC/MS Office experience.

Experience with fiber connectivity, production setups, A/V routing and patching, audio equipment, graphics systems and editing systems.

Experience with digital transmitters, microwave equipment, and other broadcast-related equipment is a plus.

Significant experience evaluating, selecting, installing, servicing, and maintaining broadcasting industry equipment and information technology systems.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Apply online at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Broadcast-IT-Engineer_REQ-17552

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.