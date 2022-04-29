Are you looking for a job where you are not sitting at a desk all day? Have you always found a way to produce solutions to problems, sometimes outside the box? Do you enjoy being a Hands-On person and do you like helping others? Then you will fit right in as part of WFRV Local 5’s Engineering team. WFRV needs a Broadcast/IT Engineer who is an energetic and enthusiastic person, who is ready to join our team! Key responsibilities, attributes, and characteristics include:
The Broadcast/IT Engineer interacts with station personnel to make sure hardware and systems used for broadcasting and business operations function at the utmost efficiency by doing the following:
- Maintains all broadcast technology and equipment for the station.
- Installs and tests new systems and technical infrastructure for the station.
- Minimizes service interruptions at times of equipment and/or system failure by rapidly identifying and implementing solutions.
- Sets up and operates equipment and transmission links during outside broadcasts.
- Installs and maintains the IT network, switches, data backups, workstations and printers.
- Interprets and implements instructions and requests from other station personnel.
- Communicates with members of the engineering team and other teams to effectively resolve equipment and system issues.
- Work with other departments during special events as needed.
- Willingness to travel as needed.
- Performs other duties as assigned.
- This full-time position reports to the Chief Engineer.
Requirements & Skills:
- Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
- Fluency in English.
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
- Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.
- Minimum three years’ experience with digital electronics systems in a television broadcasting environment.
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
- Strong PC/MS Office experience.
- Experience with fiber connectivity, production setups, A/V routing and patching, audio equipment, graphics systems and editing systems.
- Experience with digital transmitters, microwave equipment, and other broadcast-related equipment is a plus.
- Significant experience evaluating, selecting, installing, servicing, and maintaining broadcasting industry equipment and information technology systems.
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
Apply online at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Broadcast-IT-Engineer_REQ-17552
WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.