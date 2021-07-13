Chief Engineer

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 613,894 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,357 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,565 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 63 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 83 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 302 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).