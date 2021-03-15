Come be a part of something special and work for a company where people truly believe in what they are doing.

Our next Chief Photographer/News Editor will be an enthusiastic newsroom leader who will help elevate the quality of our shooting, editing, and overall video product. We are looking for a skilled storyteller who can train and coach our team of talented photojournalists and MMJ’s. Applicants must demonstrate creativity, initiative, and a desire to try new things. The successful candidate must be a motivated team player with a great attitude and a willingness to cultivate a positive culture in our newsroom. We’re looking for someone who has a good knowledge new technology to help us continue to push the boundaries of video production and be an innovative leader in news across all broadcast and digital platforms.

This photojournalist will play a critical role in shooting and editing specials, franchise pieces, and sweeps stories. You must have a strong aversion to talking heads, shaky video, bad audio, wallpaper b-roll, and medium shots. Our chief will be expected to trouble shoot, display grace under pressure, never miss slot, and ALWAYS lead by example!

Applicants must possess the ability to work well under pressure and collaborate with others. The ability to be a self-starter and to handle constant and last-minute changes is critical. Strong organizational, logistical skills and attention to detail are a must. Must be able to work flexible hours including weekends. May be required to work early morning hours, overnight hours, weekends, and holidays. The ideal candidate also must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.



The Chief Photographer oversees the day-to-day operations of the Photography division and is responsible for the maintenance of all photography technology and equipment at the station. This person will also be the lead photographer with Packers coverage in addition to their newsroom responsibilities:

Managing all aspects of the Photography Department

Plans and manages staffing, training, and performance evaluations for the photographers

Helps with decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, of photographers/editors

Maintains all photography technology and equipment for the station

Manages the photographer staff, including coaching and development

Ensures the highest quality pictures and sound for ALL stories shot

Contributes media content to our social and digital platforms

The successful candidate must have a minimum of 2 years of experience as a television news photographer/editor.

Works alone or with a reporter or anchor

Assigns projects to staff and ensures that logistics and shot requirements meet established standards

Performs photographer duties as required by business demands, including setting up, composing and executing video shots

Operates live microwave and satellite trucks and TVU backpacks in remote situations

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

High school diploma

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Flexibility to work any shift

Must have a valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Chief-Photographer_REQ-8477

WFRV-TV and Nexstar Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer