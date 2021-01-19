Calling all creatives! WFRV LOCAL 5 in Green Bay, WI is looking for a dangerously talented individual with a fresh new perspective to add to our dynamic creative team. Do you ever find yourself watching tv and nitpicking a music choice? Does Comic Sans make you cringe? Do you thrive in an environment where creative freedom is encouraged and collaboration is the norm? Then stop scrolling! You might be exactly who we’ve been looking for!

Commercial/Promotions Producer will be experienced in producing on-air/digital commercial content and station image on-air promotion spots tight deadlines. This position will be called on to write, produce, shoot and edit various client commercials. Expertise in writing, producing, shooting and editing snappy, focused and original ads that successfully promote client’s business.

Responsibilities:

Work closely with the clients to conceive, write, shoot, produce and edit compelling on-air commercials for vendors and clients.

Creating and managing original production shoots

Responsible for coordinating and scheduling timely delivery of creative product

Distribute all finished products to multiple outlets as directed

Maintains accurate files on all projects including scripts, audio/video notes, v/o talent information and music sources.

Proficient editing with Adobe Premiere / After Effects / Avid Media Composer

Ability to edit both short (:05 – :60) and long format (30 to 60 minute) projects

Projects may include proof of performance, image campaigns, web and social drivers as well as program tune-in messaging for entertainment and sports.

Work closely with Creative Services Director to produce promos that provide viewers with a compelling reason to turn to LOCAL 5 NEWS over the competition.

Qualifications:

Minimum 2-3 years of experience at a television station, network or agency as an on-air writer/producer/shooter/editor

Must be highly creative, innovative and have strong writing, video, original production and editing skills

Must have attention to detail and accuracy with excellent oral and written communication skills

Must have strong organizational skills, ability to prioritize and multi-task

Proficiency with non-linear editing equipment, specifically Adobe Premiere Pro and Avid Media Composer

Proficiency with Photoshop, After Effects

Experience running shoots and original production

Great Attitude

College degree/ Film/Production/Journalism

Social Media Fluency

Love and passion for news

Available to work weekends & evenings and occasional holiday (when needed)

Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record as travel may be required for commercial shoots and production meetings with advertisers of the station.

In addition, the commercial producer must be able to lift, set-up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Commercial-Promotions-Producer_REQ-7628

WFRV and Nexstar Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.