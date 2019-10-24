WFRV Local 5, is looking for a hard-working Creative Services Director to provide leadership and expertise for the Creative Services team, continue to grow the Local 5 News brand, and coordinate and produce all station promotions and sponsorships.

The successful candidate must be able to write, shoot, produce and edit on-air spots, assist with the production of our special programming, and be able to develop and implement strategies to strengthen television, online, and social media platforms. If you have a minimum of 3-5 years of television production experience, are able to effectively manage people and workflow, have strong interpersonal and organizational skills – we’d like to talk to you.

Brief description of duties & responsibilities:

We’re looking for a solid team leader to:

Provide leadership by example for the promotions team. Make decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees. Develop and execute on-air, on-line, and social media promotional strategies to enhance station competitiveness. Work with area businesses and organizations to grow and strengthen station event sponsorships. Manage recruitment and development of talented promotions team members. Have excellent oral and written communication skills. Plan and direct staffing, training, and performance evaluations to develop and control promotions programs. Create client promotions and promotional proposals with members of the Programming and Sales teams. Perform other duties as assigned.

Work experience and education required for position:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising, Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience. Minimum five years experience in media promotions. Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record. Writing, shooting, and editing commercials, Adobe Creative Cloud experience Experience guiding, directing, coaching, developing, and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance. Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them. The Creative Services Director must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The Creative Services Director position requires an ability to work flexible hours, including weekends, evenings and holidays, as necessary.

Apply at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Creative-Services-Director_REQ-999

Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer