It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing! The Green Bay sales team is driven to produce results and have fun doing it! We work hard, play hard and WIN! Our digital sales performance has been on a steady climb and we are looking for an energetic, strategic, forward thinking thought leader to join our team and continue the climb.

As a member of the Green Bay / Nexstar digital sales team, the Digital Account Executive is responsible for generating and growing digital marketing service revenue for the company as well as partnering with multi-platform sales executives to develop digital revenue. The Digital AE will be the Green Bay market expert on digital services and will work, in conjunction with the local Nexstar sales team, to achieve budgeted revenue goals in the digital marketing services area. The Digital AE will achieve this by professionally and effectively selling Nexstar’s digital products and inventories (including but not limited to targeted video, digital audience and reach extensions, OTT/CTV, email marketing, social media, SEO/SEM, and local sponsorships) with the intent to advance client objectives.

Responsibilities:

This full-time position reports to the Digital Sales Manager and responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Digital marketing services salesperson “whale hunter” with focus on development of non-traditional digital accounts

Establish, maintain and grow meaningful client relationships independently and alongside sales team

Develop and execute go-to-market sales strategies and tactics that result in exceeding company revenue targets

Work at a partnership/consultative level as digital advertising expert with account executive team

Be an effective educator and ambassador both internally and externally on the benefits of digital marketing for clients

Consistently communicate with clients

Effective in “four-legged” call situations

Expert solution mapping of client needs to digital marketing solutions

Analyze campaign performance and recommend optimization for performance

Other duties as assigned



Requirements and Skills:

BA or BS in Business, Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred

2+ years of digital marketing or media sales preferred

Significant knowledge of the local digital marketing services product offering and it’s effective use for clients.

Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who is able to work effectively both independently and collaborating in a team environment

Effective communication and client presentation skills

Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Up to date on latest trends in digital marketing service industry

Resourceful, self-motivated and a skillful multi-tasker

Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint, and ability to become proficient on in-house sales systems

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Digital Account Executive must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of revenue growth, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.

If you like wild growth and working with happy, enthusiastic over-achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with us!

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Digital-Account-Executive_REQ-23781-1

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer