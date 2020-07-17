WFRV LOCAL 5, has an immediate opening for a Digital Content Director who knows how to take our product to “11!”

The Digital Content Director, in conjunction with the News Director, sets the vision for our digital-first newsroom and leads the station in accomplishing that vision. The Digital Content Director will lead the digital team that creates and produces the station’s digital coverage on all platforms. The Digital Content Director also manages digital projects done by digital and broadcast journalists. We are looking for a newsroom leader who will continue to raise the digital bar for our entire station and inspire the team to reach their goals. The candidate must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.

The Digital Content Director is responsible for managing the team in charge of producing and organizing the station’s news website and all mobile platforms. Previous success leading a team of journalists, growing a news website and mobile views/visits is essential, and experience improving performance from KPIs is a must. A strategic vision for continuing to increase WFRV Local 5’s growth is critical.

Social Media/Audience Engagement experience is also required to lead growth on all social media platforms. We are looking for a person to lead our digital team, drive higher levels of engagement, web traffic, and television viewing from our digital audiences across platforms. The successful candidate must have knowledge of video desktop editing, basic coding, HTML, CMS, Photoshop and word processing programs. They also must have a command of digital analytics and be able to share the information to help grow our product.

Develop and lead a digital-first team:

Manage content display across desktop and mobile

Be a newsroom leader and a fixture in the morning and afternoon editorial meetings

Strong editorial judgment and journalism ethics

Reviews copy for correct content, grammar, punctuation, etc.

Contribute content to relevant events and/or stories as needed

Assist with special projects planning & execution

Think strategically about developing the digital audiences and online capacities of newsroom

Help develop new opportunities to expand news brand and services while utilizing new and emerging technologies

Understand and utilize digital analytics

Live streaming/OBS knowledge

Work in tandem with News Director and other news managers

Execute breaking news and weather coverage, including push alerts, social media, email alerts

Develop and maintain new sections of the websites as news coverage dictates

Plan for the long-term growth of the sites, sets priorities and plans coverage for major events

Manage social media, including staff posts and moderation of user comments

Additional responsibilities as assigned by management

The Digital Content Director should also:

Demonstrate solid news judgment and have the ability to write news stories for the website (in a timely fashion)

Demonstrate ability to write and produce a broadcast/digital newscast

Demonstrate ability to shoot and edit digital video for a broadcast/digital newscast

Demonstrate ability to manage remote interview software and integrating it into digital newscast

Demonstrate fluency on Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop

Demonstrate fluency on WordPress and ability to work with HTML

Understand RSS, SEO, FTP, and an understanding of CMS

Use metrics to play to strengths, shore up weaknesses, and drive traffic

Demonstrate ability to manage messaging across social media platforms and understand how to create engaging content

Demonstrate ability to learn and implement new software programs

Demonstrate strong time, deadline and multiple project management skills

Embrace journalistic ethics and have strong understanding of copyright/broadcast law

A degree in journalism or a related field is required. Newsroom experience is preferred. While they will work primarily with news, the Digital Content Director will also work with sales, production, and promotions.

We’re also looking for someone who has their own great ideas, knows how to make them happen, and can help take WFRV Local 5 to the next level.

