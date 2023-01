Our sister station in Marquette, MI, WJMN Local 3 has an opening for a Digital Content Producer who would be responsible for updating our website, curating high-performing content, crafting homepage layouts driven by data, and helping to report news — everything from quick-hit local stories to breaking news and enterprise reports. This role will work on building a loyal local audience by being responsive to traffic patterns and audience interest while serving as a steward of our brands.

Position Responsibilities

Curate and aggregate a steady stream of interesting content that is packaged and promoted in a way that generates engagement and repeat site visitation

Monitor all forms of media (print, TV, digital, blogs and social) and be quick to report breaking news stories and always on the hunt for exclusive and/or trending content that will grow engagement and drive loyal, local traffic

Excellent at writing headlines that grow audience and engagement

Prioritize packaging content that grows page views per visitor and time on site, using headline testing, metric tools and observed patterns to guide decision making

Evaluate website traffic trends to make decisions on both daily content needs and longer-term content curation that will grow local audience

Build positive working relationships with newsroom staff and management, work collaboratively on enterprise content and create opportunities to market web content on broadcast

Promote and distribute news content on social media

Flexibility to perform additional duties as needed

Skill/ Experience Requirements

Experience in digital content and journalism

Clever headline writer

Strong multi-tasking abilities

Organized, technical problem solver and quick decision maker

Capable of researching, interviewing and writing original news articles

Knowledge of SEO best practices and AP Style

Enjoys working in teams and has excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to learn new technology independently and quickly

Strong communicator

Typical day

The site producer will attend local editorial meetings as needed/assigned. Producer will have familiarity with local, regional, and national content and use data to make decisions on what stories to publish and how to showcase them on our website. Producer will take stories from newsroom and digital reporters and help package the content for optimal engagement. Producer will need to improve headlines and thumbnail images. Producer will communicate successes across the team and the regional group to maximize traffic across as many websites as possible.

Measurements of success

Works well with local and regional newsrooms

Doesn’t miss big stories

Makes decisions based on data

Understands KPIs and regularly works towards those goals: Role KPIs: +10% visits, +10% home visits, +10% total PVs

Responds well to feedback and offers insights on how audience is responding to content and headlines

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Digital-Content-Producer_REQ-22943

WJMN Television Station and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer