WFRV Local 5 is searching for a part time Digital Content Producer.

The Digital Content Producer works under the supervision of the Digital Content Manager with the goal of maximizing website and mobile application quality and traffic. They communicate regularly with newscast producers, multi-media journalists, and the News Director to author, publish, and maximize content, and the audience engagement of said content, across all digital and social media properties.

The ideal candidate will have superb journalistic writing skills with a high proficiency in social media. Many daily responsibilities can be learned, but writing proficiency is a must.

The ideal candidate will work in a fast-paced environment while contributing accurate, visual, in-depth, digital news content across all media platforms in a digital-first culture.

The ideal candidate will be highly detail-oriented and have an instinct for newsroom judgement.

This is not an on-air position, however opportunities may arise for visual presence on social media.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Writing stories for website daily.

Reviews stories written by others and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation.

Responsible for selecting, organizing, and contributing story ideas for use across our digital platforms.

Regularly monitors social media for stories we may be missing.

Understands how to generate audience engagement with unique, accurate, and relevant digital content without using baiting techniques and all while upholding a high standard of journalistic integrity.

Must have the ability to quickly adjust stories across all digital platforms to accommodate breaking news and updates to previous stories.

Must have expert or near expert understanding of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Must be an active learner as the digital landscape changes often.

Maintain and develop new digital content ideas for the web and social media, while keeping overall website updated and current.

Video editing experience is a plus

SPECIALIZED KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES: Must have a ‘flexible’ attitude. News, especially digital news, changes every day; the ideal candidate must be able to adjust and evolve at the drop of a dime. Must be digital savvy with respect to website content and all social media platforms. Must be self-starting in seeking out and understanding new research and new digital applications. Detail oriented. Excellent verbal, written, grammar and analytical skills. Ability to develop strong news judgment, must possess journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, Marketing, Journalism, TV/film or equivalent experience may substitute.

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: High stress, high energy environment with deadline pressures. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

Apply online at: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com/jobs/5966/producer-i%2c-digital/job

WFRV and Nexstar Broadcasting are an equal opportunity employer.