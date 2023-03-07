WeAreGreenBay.com (WFRV-TV) & UPMatters.com (WJMN-TV) has an exciting entry level temporary part time position available for a creative outside-the-box individual.

The Digital Media Support Coordinator will help brand and develop WFRV and WJMN local advertising clients by designing and implementing digital advertising and promotional programs.

Responsibilities:

– Create display ad campaigns that are on target and creatively unique.

– Design graphics including banner ads and creative as needed in Photoshop.

– Design, manage and build digital contests and promotions.

– Presentation development.

– Implementation of special digital promotions.

– Other creative projects as assigned.

– Consistently meet or exceed deadlines on projects.

Candidates should have a strong marketing mind with excellent writing ability and solid verbal communication skills. Our candidates will possess strong computer skills, with experience in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and proficiency in Adobe Photoshop.

A degree in graphic design, marketing communications and/or experience in the digital design field preferred. Must be proficient in Adobe Photoshop.

To be considered a candidate for an opening at WFRV-TV Local 5, you must complete the online application on the employment tab found at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Digital-Media-Support-Coordinator_REQ-23787

WFRV and WJMN Television Stations and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.