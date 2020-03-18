1  of  65
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Bethany Lutheran School-Manitowoc Bowler Schools Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools Martin Luther Church - Oshkosh National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New London School Dist. New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Peshtigo Schools St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. Ignatius Catholic School-Kaukauna St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein Suring Schools Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Tigerton Schools Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location White Lake Schools YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Digital MMJ / Producer

Jobs
Posted: / Updated:

A Digital MMJ/Producer creates impactful, enterprise stories. They are responsible for actively seeking and publishing the local news stories of the day. They are energetic, passionate, and an innovative writer who produces shareable content that drives traffic to our website.

As the first person to get real-time news out to our community a Digital MMJ/Producer deadline is always now.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

  • While producing: Average of 6-10 stories/day. While Digital MMJ: Shoot, edit, and publish 1-2 stories a day. There will be opportunities to anchor from the WFRV livestream network as well
  • Excellent at writing buzzy headlines that increase page views and packaging content that grows page views per visitor and time on site.
  • Works with news team daily to assure steady stream of interesting content is packaged in an interactive way and promoted in a way that generates interest and buzz.
  • Ability to multi-task — balancing multiple stories while creating content for social media.
  • Regularly thinks outside-the-box to craft stories with a unique presentation.
  • Ability to balance a fast-paced, sometimes high-pressure, work environment with accurate, visual, in-depth, digital news coverage.
  • Must have a ‘flexible’ work ethic. News, especially digital news, changes without notice. The ideal candidate must be able to drop everything and change focus quickly.
  • Monitor major news websites, local and state news websites, blogs and social media for breaking news and trending topics.

Experience, Skills, Education

  • Must have a social understanding of local news, politics, economics, current events, and the like.
  • Achieved or pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Communication, Journalism, or TV/film.
    • Equivalent experience may substitute.
  • Understand CMS workflow and digital storytelling tools.
  • Strong grammatical skills with a demonstrated ability to edit and self-edit.
  • Superb journalistic writing skills with a high proficiency in social media.
  • Knowledge of SEO best practices and AP Style.
  • Must be comfortable with cold calling to develop stories.
  • Highly detail-oriented with an instinct for newsroom judgement.
  • Must have a competitive spirt.
  • Must be digital savvy with respect to developing website content and traffic.
  • Must be self-starting in seeking out and understanding new research and new digital applications.
  • Must possess journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.
  • Video editing experience is a plus.

Ideas are the currency of our industry; reporters/producers are expected to come with multiple thoughtful, relevant, and local story ideas to each day.

The ideal candidate must be able to work well with other staff under periods of stress and impending deadlines and must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.

SHIFT: Mon-Fri, 2 p.m.-11 p.m.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Digital-MMJ-Producer_REQ-3778

WFRV and Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"