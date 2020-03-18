A Digital MMJ/Producer creates impactful, enterprise stories. They are responsible for actively seeking and publishing the local news stories of the day. They are energetic, passionate, and an innovative writer who produces shareable content that drives traffic to our website.

As the first person to get real-time news out to our community a Digital MMJ/Producer deadline is always now.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

While producing: Average of 6-10 stories/day. While Digital MMJ: Shoot, edit, and publish 1-2 stories a day. There will be opportunities to anchor from the WFRV livestream network as well

Excellent at writing buzzy headlines that increase page views and packaging content that grows page views per visitor and time on site.

Works with news team daily to assure steady stream of interesting content is packaged in an interactive way and promoted in a way that generates interest and buzz.

Ability to multi-task — balancing multiple stories while creating content for social media.

Regularly thinks outside-the-box to craft stories with a unique presentation.

Ability to balance a fast-paced, sometimes high-pressure, work environment with accurate, visual, in-depth, digital news coverage.

Must have a ‘flexible’ work ethic. News, especially digital news, changes without notice. The ideal candidate must be able to drop everything and change focus quickly.

Monitor major news websites, local and state news websites, blogs and social media for breaking news and trending topics.

Experience, Skills, Education

Must have a social understanding of local news, politics, economics, current events, and the like.

Achieved or pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Communication, Journalism, or TV/film. Equivalent experience may substitute.

Understand CMS workflow and digital storytelling tools.

Strong grammatical skills with a demonstrated ability to edit and self-edit.

Superb journalistic writing skills with a high proficiency in social media.

Knowledge of SEO best practices and AP Style.

Must be comfortable with cold calling to develop stories.

Highly detail-oriented with an instinct for newsroom judgement.

Must have a competitive spirt.

Must be digital savvy with respect to developing website content and traffic.

Must be self-starting in seeking out and understanding new research and new digital applications.

Must possess journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.

Video editing experience is a plus.

Ideas are the currency of our industry; reporters/producers are expected to come with multiple thoughtful, relevant, and local story ideas to each day.

The ideal candidate must be able to work well with other staff under periods of stress and impending deadlines and must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.

SHIFT: Mon-Fri, 2 p.m.-11 p.m.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Digital-MMJ-Producer_REQ-3778

WFRV and Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.