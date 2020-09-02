Digital Producer/Weekend Producer

Are you ready to be a part of a great team?  WFRV Local 5, is where you need to be! We’re looking for a special person to be a web producer and produce news producer.

As our Web Producer

  • You will regularly produce and distribute content elements across several media platforms.
  • Produce, organize, write, and edit content for our digital platform
  • Collaborate with news producers and managers to conceptualize, produce and present content on multiple media platforms
  • Regularly confer with other team members to pick strongest editorial piece produced daily and optimize those articles for the web sites
  • Own the editorial and creative development and coverage of assigned stories across multiple platforms, including but not limited to broadcast, digital and web

As the weekend producer

  • Produces weekend newscasts for broadcast across all platforms
  • Fill-in as relief for other producers
  • Writes and orders news stories
  • Approves scripts
  • Balances news and feature content to create compelling broadcasts
  • Edits video
  • Writes stories for the website and other platforms
  • Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites
  • Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Communications/Journalism or related degree required 
  • Ideally one-year minimum experience in newsgathering and/or production
  • Experience writing, producing and editing on a desktop editing system
  • Knowledge and understanding of various media platforms
  • Basic understanding and demonstration of multi-media file formats and strong computer skills
  • Understand the importance of social media

The candidate must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip. We’re also are looking for someone who has their own great ideas, knows how to make them happen, and can help take WFRV Local 5 to the next level.

If you’re ready to do something unique, exciting, hard and amazing,

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Digital-Producer-Weekend-Producer_REQ-5840

And let’s do this!

WFRV Television Station and Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. are an equal opportunity employer

