Get ready to be a part of a great team! WFRV Local 5 News, is looking for a special person to produce quality content for the web!
The Digital Producer is a critical part of the team, creating/editing content for the web. This person will serve as a crucial member of a dynamic & growing team. The candidate must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.
As part of your duties you will:
- Help produce unique content
- Has an understanding of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms
- Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
- Use our Social Media and Website to build and reinforce brand recognition and drive viewers to television
- Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly
- Research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information
- Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
- Pitches on-brand local and trending stories
- Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
- May shoot and edit content for digital and on-air platforms
- Produces reports for all platforms
- Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Builds and calendars digital campaigns to promote local shows and specials.
- Writes stories for the web and other digital platforms
- Performs other duties as assigned
- Finds new ways to use Social Media and our website to engage with viewers
Requirements & Skills:
- Degree in journalism; daily newspaper or news site experience required; live, working web samples and/or print pages preferred
- Proficiency in Associated Press style, Adobe Photoshop, Dreamweaver, and Basic HTML preferred
- CSS, Flash and other relevant technology skills is a plus
- Maintain positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments
- Responds positively to feedback
