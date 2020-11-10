Digital Producer

Jobs
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready to be a part of a great team!  WFRV Local 5 News, is looking for a special person to produce quality content for the web!

The Digital Producer is a critical part of the team, creating/editing content for the web. This person will serve as a crucial member of a dynamic & growing team. The candidate must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.

As part of your duties you will:

  • Help produce unique content
  • Has an understanding of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms
  • Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
  • Use our Social Media and Website to build and reinforce brand recognition and drive viewers to television
  • Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly
  • Research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information
  • Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
  • Pitches on-brand local and trending stories
  • Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
  • May shoot and edit content for digital and on-air platforms
  • Produces reports for all platforms
  • Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
  • Builds and calendars digital campaigns to promote local shows and specials.
  • Writes stories for the web and other digital platforms
  • Performs other duties as assigned
  • Finds new ways to use Social Media and our website to engage with viewers

 Requirements & Skills:

  • Degree in journalism; daily newspaper or news site experience required; live, working web samples and/or print pages preferred
  • Proficiency in Associated Press style, Adobe Photoshop, Dreamweaver, and Basic HTML preferred
  • CSS, Flash and other relevant technology skills is a plus
  • Maintain positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments
  • Responds positively to feedback

If you like wild growth and working with happy, enthusiastic over-achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with us!

If you’re ready to do something unique, exciting, hard and amazing, Apply online at:  https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Digital-Producer_REQ-6755

WFRV-TV and Nexstar Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: 2020 football bracket breakdown

High School Sports Xtra: Roncalli/Two Rivers soccer, Chris Corrao cap improbable journey with title

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove repeat as state champs

High School Sports Xtra: Freedom wins NEC title in Game of the Week

Luxemburg-Casco caps season sweep with second straight state volleyball title

Roncalli/Two Rivers wins first state soccer title in four-year program history