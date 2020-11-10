Get ready to be a part of a great team! WFRV Local 5 News, is looking for a special person to produce quality content for the web!

The Digital Producer is a critical part of the team, creating/editing content for the web. This person will serve as a crucial member of a dynamic & growing team. The candidate must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.

As part of your duties you will:

Help produce unique content

Has an understanding of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms

Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines

Use our Social Media and Website to build and reinforce brand recognition and drive viewers to television

Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly

Research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information

Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions

Pitches on-brand local and trending stories

Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts

May shoot and edit content for digital and on-air platforms

Produces reports for all platforms

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Builds and calendars digital campaigns to promote local shows and specials.

Writes stories for the web and other digital platforms

Performs other duties as assigned

Finds new ways to use Social Media and our website to engage with viewers

Requirements & Skills:

Degree in journalism; daily newspaper or news site experience required; live, working web samples and/or print pages preferred

Proficiency in Associated Press style, Adobe Photoshop, Dreamweaver, and Basic HTML preferred

CSS, Flash and other relevant technology skills is a plus

Maintain positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments

Responds positively to feedback

If you like wild growth and working with happy, enthusiastic over-achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with us!

If you’re ready to do something unique, exciting, hard and amazing, Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Digital-Producer_REQ-6755

WFRV-TV and Nexstar Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer