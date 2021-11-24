This position is an integral part of digital sales. The DSS (Digital Sales Specialist) is a progressive, creative thinker who can conceptualize, execute, and close revenue producing ideas. The ideal candidate will support digital sales through order entry and maintenance of digital programs, plus support sales with research, analytics and presentation development.

This position reports directly to the Digital Sales Manager and works with the Account Executives and sales management team in business development for the overall operation; specifically supporting digital sales.

Responsibilities:

This full-time position reports to the Digital Sales Manager and responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Partner with Sales to help drive digital revenue growth for the station and company.

Work at a partnership/consultative level as an expert in digital advertising with account executives and advertisers.

Assist with retaining and growing new and existing digital sales.

Work in tandem with the Digital Sales Manager to form revenue strategy, expense management, training, and overall cross-media revenue production.

Knowledge of all digital sales products, inventory management and pricing strategies.

Help develop and deliver sales presentations as needed with Account Executives and sales management.

Brainstorm creative marketing promotions with AE’s that leverage the digital assets.

Develop and deliver best practices for digital knowledge among the sales department.

Work with 3rd party vendors to support digital initiatives including ad operations, creative, agency services, analytics partners, audience extension partners, contesting and email programs, lead generation, search, and others.

Gather Google Analytics, other research and supporting materials to assist in development of new digital sales, return on investment reporting to retail and grow overall digital sales.

All other duties as assigned.

Desired Skill and Experience:

College degree or equivalent Marketing, Digital Development or Sales experience needed. Experience in digital selling or buying a plus.

Proficiency in PowerPoint, Excel and Word required.

Knowledge of digital products and systems, order entry, Google Analytics and digital platforms with ability to learn and adapt to change.

Technical ability to learn and work with ad tags, analytics, campaign tools.

Working knowledge of wide variety of digital products – SEM, display, social media, video advertising, targeted email, mobile advertising, etc.

Desire to continually learn more about digital products and trends.

Presentation development experience, excellent written and verbal communications essential.

Ability to manage multiple projects, manages time wisely, and prioritizes projects and people.

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Digital-Sales-Specialist_REQ-14068

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer