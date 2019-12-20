JOB SUMMARY: A Digital Content Producer (DCP) is first and foremost a passionate writer that takes initiative and can think critically and independently. A DCP contributes to WFRV’s digital product.
As the first person to get real-time news out to our community a DCP’s deadline is always immediate. A DCP’s primary responsibility is to write shareable locally focused stories for our website while also promoting those stories through our many digital platforms.
This is not an on-air position; however, opportunities may arise for visual presence on social media.
PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Write daily web stories (Avg. 10-15 stories/day).
- Seek out/pitch digital exclusive web stories.
- Work with producers and reporters on adding video to web stories.
- Push important stories on mobile apps.
- Review stories written by others and correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation.
- Regularly monitor analytic tools for trending stories.
- Generate meaningful audience engagement on social media without baiting.
- Maintain and develop new digital content ideas for the web and social media, while keeping overall website updated and current.
SPECIALIZED KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:
- Superb journalistic writing skills with a high proficiency in social media. Many daily responsibilities can be learned, but writing proficiency is a must.
- Ability to balance a fast-paced, sometimes high-pressure, work environment with accurate, visual, in-depth, digital news coverage. Must be comfortable with cold calling to develop stories.
- Highly detail-oriented with an instinct for newsroom judgement.
- Must have a ‘flexible’ work ethic. News, especially digital news, changes without notice. The ideal candidate must be able to drop everything and change focus at the drop of a dime.
- Must be digital savvy with respect to website content and all social media platforms. Must be self-starting in seeking out and understanding new research and new digital applications.
- Detail oriented. Excellent verbal, written, grammar and analytical skills.
- Ability to develop strong news judgment, must possess journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.
- Video editing experience is a plus.
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, Marketing, Journalism, TV/film or equivalent experience may substitute.
WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: High stress, high energy environment with deadline pressures. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.
SHIFT: Full time including benefits. Weekdays 2 p.m.- 11 p.m.
NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is not intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.
Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Digital-Content-Producer_REQ-2086
WFRV-TV and Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.