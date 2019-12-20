JOB SUMMARY: A Digital Content Producer (DCP) is first and foremost a passionate writer that takes initiative and can think critically and independently. A DCP contributes to WFRV’s digital product.

As the first person to get real-time news out to our community a DCP’s deadline is always immediate. A DCP’s primary responsibility is to write shareable locally focused stories for our website while also promoting those stories through our many digital platforms.

This is not an on-air position; however, opportunities may arise for visual presence on social media.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Write daily web stories (Avg. 10-15 stories/day).

Seek out/pitch digital exclusive web stories.

Work with producers and reporters on adding video to web stories.

Push important stories on mobile apps.

Review stories written by others and correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation.

Regularly monitor analytic tools for trending stories.

Generate meaningful audience engagement on social media without baiting.

Maintain and develop new digital content ideas for the web and social media, while keeping overall website updated and current.

SPECIALIZED KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Superb journalistic writing skills with a high proficiency in social media. Many daily responsibilities can be learned, but writing proficiency is a must.

Ability to balance a fast-paced, sometimes high-pressure, work environment with accurate, visual, in-depth, digital news coverage. Must be comfortable with cold calling to develop stories.

Highly detail-oriented with an instinct for newsroom judgement.

Must have a ‘flexible’ work ethic. News, especially digital news, changes without notice. The ideal candidate must be able to drop everything and change focus at the drop of a dime.

Must be digital savvy with respect to website content and all social media platforms. Must be self-starting in seeking out and understanding new research and new digital applications.

Detail oriented. Excellent verbal, written, grammar and analytical skills.

Ability to develop strong news judgment, must possess journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.

Video editing experience is a plus.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, Marketing, Journalism, TV/film or equivalent experience may substitute.

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: High stress, high energy environment with deadline pressures. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.

SHIFT: Full time including benefits. Weekdays 2 p.m.- 11 p.m.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is not intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Digital-Content-Producer_REQ-2086

WFRV-TV and Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.