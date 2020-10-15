Come work for a company where people truly believe in what they are doing.
At WFRV-TV Local 5, the News Editor/Photographer operates cameras to record images or scenes for news reports. This person will also serve as the primary morning editor. The ideal candidate also must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.
Essential Duties:
- Shoots video for news reports
- Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements
- Sets up, composes and executes video shots
- Maintains video equipment
- Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content
- Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- High school diploma
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Flexibility to work any shift
- Must have a valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.
- If you like wild growth and working with happy, enthusiastic over-achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with us!
Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Editor-Photographer_REQ-6407
WFRV-TV and Nexstar Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer