Come work for a company where people truly believe in what they are doing.

At WFRV-TV Local 5, the News Editor/Photographer operates cameras to record images or scenes for news reports. This person will also serve as the primary morning editor. The ideal candidate also must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.

Essential Duties:

  • Shoots video for news reports
  • Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements
  • Sets up, composes and executes video shots
  • Maintains video equipment
  • Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content
  • Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations
  • Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

  • High school diploma
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Flexibility to work any shift
  • Must have a valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.
  • If you like wild growth and working with happy, enthusiastic over-achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with us!

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Editor-Photographer_REQ-6407

