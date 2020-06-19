Fox Valley MMJ/News Anchor

Jobs
Posted: / Updated:

serve as a Multimedia Journalist, be able to identify potential stories, collect, analyze and present facts about newsworthy events with interviews, investigations or observations for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to viewers.

As an anchor they will serve as a presenter and producer of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities: 

  • Presents news stories and other content for all platforms.
  • Produce weekend news programming
  • Occasionally fill-in as producer of other programming.
  • Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
  • Writes and delivers news stories in a clear and concise manner.
  • Produces newscasts and communicates clear direction with team members.
  • Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating news programming and other content.
  • Acts as a field reporter as assigned.
  • Conducts interviews with news personnel and others.
  • Responds to breaking news and other urgent newsrooms situations as required.
  • Participates in promotional activities including public appearances.
  • Performs special projects and other duties as assigned. 
  • Edits video clips as assigned.
  • Writes content for the website and other Digital Media platforms.
  • Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.

The ideal candidate must be able to work well with other staff under periods of stress and impending deadlines and must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/MultiMedia-Journalist-News-Anchor_REQ-4650

*No phone calls please.

WFRV and Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. are an equal opportunity employer

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"