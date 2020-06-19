Fox Valley MMJ/News Anchor

serve as a Multimedia Journalist, be able to identify potential stories, collect, analyze and present facts about newsworthy events with interviews, investigations or observations for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to viewers.
As an anchor they will serve as a presenter and producer of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
- Presents news stories and other content for all platforms.
- Produce weekend news programming
- Occasionally fill-in as producer of other programming.
- Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
- Writes and delivers news stories in a clear and concise manner.
- Produces newscasts and communicates clear direction with team members.
- Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating news programming and other content.
- Acts as a field reporter as assigned.
- Conducts interviews with news personnel and others.
- Responds to breaking news and other urgent newsrooms situations as required.
- Participates in promotional activities including public appearances.
- Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.
- Edits video clips as assigned.
- Writes content for the website and other Digital Media platforms.
- Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.
The ideal candidate must be able to work well with other staff under periods of stress and impending deadlines and must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.
Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/MultiMedia-Journalist-News-Anchor_REQ-4650
*No phone calls please.
WFRV and Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. are an equal opportunity employer