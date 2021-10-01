As a member of the WFRV/WJMN digital sales management team, the Integrated Digital Specialist (IDS) is responsible for generating and growing digital marketing service revenue for the company. The IDS will be the market’s expert on digital services and will work both independently and in conjunction with our sales teams to achieve budgeted revenue goals in the digital marketing services area. The Integrated Digital Specialist will achieve this by professionally and effectively selling the Nexstar Digital suite of digital marketing services/products (including targeted video, digital audience and reach extensions, SEO/SEM, OTT, social, e-mail campaigns, and sponsorships) with the objective of advancing client objectives.

Responsibilities:

Sales lead and subject matter expert in world of Digital marketing services

Developing, closing, and executing go-to-market digital sales strategies and tactics that result in exceeding company revenue targets

Establish, maintain and grow meaningful client relationships with thorough communication

Generate new digital marketing services business and grow business from existing clients

Be an effective educator and ambassador both internally and externally on the benefits of digital marketing for clients

Meet with clients monthly to review results-oriented analytics

Meaningful contributor in sales meetings on digital marketing topics (ex. best practice sharing, industry trends). Assist with training sales team on digital marketing services

Conduct educational forums and/or seminars for clients

Be an effective partner with the market’s sales team in generating synergy revenue

Requirements:

3+ years of digital marketing/media sales

Education: BA or BS in Business, Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred

Additional Requirements:

Significant knowledge of the local digital marketing services product offerings and their effective use for clients.

Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who is able to work effectively both independently and collaborating in a team environment

Effective communication and client presentation skills

Ability to call on and develop new business, as well as interact with high-level decision makers

Ability to execute through collaboration and a consultative process

Excellent follow-up, exceptionally organized, and a strong attention to detail

Proven ability to meet and exceed sales goals

Up to date on latest trends in digital marketing service industry

Resourceful, self-motivated and a skillful multi-tasker

Ability to forecast quarterly revenue and manage account receivables of your clients

Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint, and ability to become proficient on in-house sales systems

To be considered a candidate for an opening at WFRV-TV Local 5, you must complete the online application on the employment tab found at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Integrated-Digital-Specialist_REQ-12805

WFRV-TV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.