WFRV-TV Local 5, is currently seeking applicants interested in an internship with our Local 5 News department. Internships are for college credit and must be coordinated with your faculty advisor or professor. Hours at the station can be coordinated with the intern. Interns will have the opportunity to practice journalistic skills while helping WFRV staff with the daily news gathering operations.
Responsibilities:
- Pitch news stories
- Write stories for newscast and website
- Pitch story ideas
- Answer phones
- Make beat calls
- Conduct interviews with photographers
- Shadow reporters/photographers
- Set up interviews
- Log recorded interviews for reporters
- Work on photography and editing skills
- Work on producing skills
Requirements:
- Able to work 18 to 20 hours a week
- Must be able to receive college credit
- This is an unpaid internship
Those interested should send a resume and cover letter to:
john.laughrin@wearegreenbay.com
John Laughrin
News Director
WFRV-TV Local 5
1181 East Mason St.
Green Bay, WI 54301