WFRV-TV Local 5, is currently seeking applicants interested in an internship with our Local 5 News department. Internships are for college credit and must be coordinated with your faculty advisor or professor. Hours at the station can be coordinated with the intern. Interns will have the opportunity to practice journalistic skills while helping WFRV staff with the daily news gathering operations.

Responsibilities:

Pitch news stories

Write stories for newscast and website

Pitch story ideas

Answer phones

Make beat calls

Conduct interviews with photographers

Shadow reporters/photographers

Set up interviews

Log recorded interviews for reporters

Work on photography and editing skills

Work on producing skills

Requirements:

Able to work 18 to 20 hours a week

Must be able to receive college credit

This is an unpaid internship

Those interested should send a resume and cover letter to:

john.laughrin@wearegreenbay.com

John Laughrin

News Director

WFRV-TV Local 5

1181 East Mason St.

Green Bay, WI 54301