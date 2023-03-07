WFRV-TV, the CBS affiliate in Green Bay, WI is looking for a dynamic producer to join our weekday lifestyle show Local 5 Live. This position is part time.

Responsibilities include:

Booking guests, including local bands

Writing & producing content for digital and social media

On-air lifestyle feature reporting

Field producing for remote broadcasts

Manage show timing of daily broadcast from control room

Writing elements of daily program and special reports

Candidates must be familiar with broadcast-style writing and contemporary field techniques. Knowledge of broadcast rundown systems, editing equipment, and experience writing and posting digital and social media content is preferred.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Lifestyle-Show-Producer_REQ-23788

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.