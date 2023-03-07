WFRV-TV, the CBS affiliate in Green Bay, WI is looking for a dynamic producer to join our weekday lifestyle show Local 5 Live. This position is part time.

Responsibilities include:

  • Booking guests, including local bands
  • Writing & producing content for digital and social media
  • On-air lifestyle feature reporting
  • Field producing for remote broadcasts
  • Manage show timing of daily broadcast from control room
  • Writing elements of daily program and special reports

Candidates must be familiar with broadcast-style writing and contemporary field techniques.  Knowledge of broadcast rundown systems, editing equipment, and experience writing and posting digital and social media content is preferred.

Apply at:  https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Lifestyle-Show-Producer_REQ-23788

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.