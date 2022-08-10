Our Sister Station, WJMN in Marquette MI, is looking for a Local Sales Manager.

If you love to help businesses grow, have a desire to develop a team that excels at uncovering marketing objectives and building integrated solutions plus be a part of the best-in-class management team then this opportunity is calling your name.

If you are currently an AE with experience and want to get your first chance at sales leadership with America’s leading media company Nexstar, this is a good opportunity for you!

The Local Sales Manager at WJMN is responsible for overseeing a team of sellers in a positive and collaborative way to enhance and grow revenue for the station on all platforms. The Local Sales Manager works under the General Sales Manager to maintain and grow existing business/relationships with our key accounts. Identify and pursue ways to increase individual, client and company sales growth and retention in our full product portfolio. Professional with superior people skills, great attitude, and work ethic.

About WJMN & Marquette/UP:

At WJMN we are committed to gathering and reporting the news that is important to you and your family. We focus on sharing your stories in a meaningful way because we’re all part of the Upper Peninsula community. WJMN delivers exceptional local content in its on-air and online platforms. We are home to the award-winning High School Sports Zone program. As the official station of the Detroit Lions, we offer programming from the Lions as well as the Green Bay Packers. We also deliver the latest Spartans news with a Michigan State coaches show. WJMN builds opportunities for our advertisers through this unique and localized content base. With our leading portfolio of advertising and marketing solutions we deliver results driven ad solutions across multiple platforms with targeted audiences and best in class service. See what we’re all about at www.UPmatters.com.

See the striking blues of Lake Superior, bike run or hike over 150 miles of scenic trails. Paddle, swim or fish inland lakes big or small or-the greatest lake of all. Marquette is a thriving community, home to incredible restaurants, local breweries, wineries, retail, a regional health center, Northern Michigan University and so much more. It is simply one of the most friendly and beautiful communities in America.

A Day in the Life:

Manage the daily operations of the local television and digital sales department.

Use independent judgment and discretion to develop strategies to attain sales revenue and goals.

Watch out for Moose!

Lead a team of people on our existing local sales staff and develop new business by prospecting, qualifying, doing CNAs, and presenting solutions to businesses.

Interact with sister station WFRV-TV in Green Bay to work on shared digital and broadcast projects.

Develop our people, help grow their skillset.

Work independently and as part of a team to achieve set goals and take us to new heights.

Daily on-street presence meeting with prospects and clients, assisting AE’s with presentations and in-field coaching.

Negotiate agency business (impressions, rates and budgets).

Monitor and evaluate the activities and products of the competition.

Provides leadership for the broadcast/digital sales teams

Understand and interface with traffic systems and personnel to efficiently manage airtime inventory and traffic

Oversee accounts receivable and credit policies

Develop and implement pricing and packaging to fill needs of both client and station

Conduct regular sales training for local sales team

Effectively forecast sales revenue and manage department expenses within budget

Participate as a key member of the leadership team.

Other duties as assigned

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required

Skills You’ll Need:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Minimum 3-5 years multi-media sales experience, management experience a plus

Advanced computer skills and proficient in Microsoft Office Suite including Outlook, Excel, Word and PowerPoint

Confident presentation, public speaking, interpersonal and listening skills

Your success traits include: upbeat, passionate, creative, well-prepared, highly engaged, goal oriented, empathetic, moose spotting and multitasking

Vehicle required for outside sales meetings/calls

Experience with Wide Orbit Traffic, Strata, Matrix and ratings services is preferred

Apply online at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Local-Sales-Manager_REQ-19778

WJMN and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.